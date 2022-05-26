(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on May 26)

Park also said that the People Power Party has insisted that an opposition party should take up the chair of the legislation and judiciary committee in order to contain the government and the ruling party. He argued that by this logic, the Democratic Party should assume the post because it is now an opposition party. Considering the Democratic Party assumed the committee chair for the two-year first-half period as the ruling party, his argument is unjustifiable. It is a shameless and self-centered behavior that flings away political morals and trust.