Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #LG Group #investment

LG to invest 106 tln won, hire 50,000 employees in S. Korea by 2026

10:17 May 26, 2022

SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- LG Group said Thursday it plans to invest 106 trillion won (US$83.7 billion) in electric vehicle batteries and other key business areas by 2026 in the latest massive expenditure by a South Korean conglomerate.

South Korea's fourth-largest conglomerate said it has set aside 48 trillion won out of its proposed 106 trillion-won investment in research and development. It said it will spend 21 trillion won -- about half of its R&D -- in R&D on its key businesses, such as electric vehicle batteries, vehicle electronic system, next-generation displays, artificial intelligence and bio.

"We have decided to make a bold investment to further strengthen our global competitiveness and prepare for a sustainable future at a time of heightened uncertainty of business environment," LG Group said in a statement.

This file photo, provided by LG Group on Jan. 4, 2021, shows LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo in his video message to LG employees. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK