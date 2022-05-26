Yoon to pick women as nominees for education, welfare ministers
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol plans to pick women as his nominees for education and welfare ministers, as part of his efforts to encourage professional advancement of women, a senior official at the presidential office said Thursday.
Yoon has appointed 16 out of 18 Cabinet ministers so far, as his nominees for education and welfare ministers quit following allegations of ethical lapses. Of the 16 ministers, only three are women, drawing criticism that Cabinet ministers are overwhelmingly male.
"President Yoon orders that women be considered first when appointing the remaining ministers and vice ministers," the official said.
Yoon's order is seen as a shift in his principle of personnel appointments.
Yoon had emphasized a person's capability when he picked nominees for ministers or secretaries since he was elected.
Earlier this week, however, Yoon said he will work to give "bold opportunities" to women in the process of appointing public officials amid calls for his administration to enhance gender equality.
Yoon made the remarks during his meeting with outgoing leaders of the National Assembly at his office on Tuesday in Seoul.
His remarks came after National Assembly Deputy Speaker Kim Sang-hee, the first woman to hold the position, expressed her regret over gender conflicts. She told Yoon that there were "unnecessary conflicts" during the presidential election, but the situation must be different after the election.
During a press conference on the South Korea-U.S. summit last Saturday, Yoon was asked by a Washington Post reporter about his government's efforts to improve gender equality.
Yoon answered that his administration will try to actively ensure equal opportunities for women.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)