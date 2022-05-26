Yoon names last remaining 2 Cabinet ministers
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol on Thursday named his nominees for education and welfare ministers after earlier nominees resigned following allegations of irregularities and ethical lapses.
Park Soon-ae, a former lawmaker, was named education minister while Kim Seung-hee, a professor of the Graduate School of Public Administration at Seoul National University, was named welfare minister.
Both are women.
Earlier in the day, a senior presidential official said Yoon had planned to pick women as his nominees for education and welfare ministers, as part of his efforts to encourage professional advancement of women.
