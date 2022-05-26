S. Korea to send 3rd batch of non-lethal aid to Ukraine
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to send another batch of non-lethal aid to Ukraine in what will be its third shipment of such material support for the war-torn nation, Seoul's defense ministry said Thursday.
The latest package consists of gas masks and mask canisters, the ministry said. The package, worth around 1.5 billion won (US$1.18 million), is expected to arrive in Ukraine next month, according to an informed source.
"We will consult with the related country to ensure that our aid can be delivered there at an early date," Col. Moon Hong-sik, the ministry's deputy spokesperson, told a regular press briefing.
Moon described the latest package as equipment needed for "chemical, biological, radiological" protection.
The package has been arranged following South Korea's shipments of non-lethal military goods, such as bulletproof vests, helmets and medical supplies, to the war-torn nation in March and last month.
Seoul officials still remain cautious about the provision of lethal arms to Ukraine, stressing the need for a "cautious review."
Ukraine has been requesting humanitarian and military support from several other countries as it struggles to fight against Russia's invasion.
