Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) U.N. council to vote on N. Korea sanctions Thursday: report
NEW YORK/ WASHINGTON -- The United Nations Security Council plans to vote this week on a U.S.-led push to impose additional sanctions on North Korea for its recent ballistic missile launches, according to news reports Wednesday.
A related session will be held in New York on Thursday, diplomats were quoted as saying amid a view that China and Russia -- the veto-wielding members of the council -- will likely vote against strengthening sanctions against Pyongyang.
-----------------
(2nd LD) BOK hikes policy rate over worries of fastest price growth in 14 yrs
SEOUL -- South Korea's central bank hiked its key policy rate by a quarter percentage point Thursday, as it predicted 2022 inflation could hit the highest level in 14 years amid soaring oil and commodity prices.
As widely expected, the monetary policy board of the Bank of Korea (BOK) voted to increase the benchmark seven-day repo rate to 1.75 percent at a rate-setting meeting held early in the day, according to the central bank.
-----------------
(LEAD) Yoon picks women for last remaining 2 Cabinet ministers
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol on Thursday named his nominees for education and welfare ministers, picking women for both positions following criticism that his Cabinet is male-dominated.
Park Soon-ae, a professor of the Graduate School of Public Administration at Seoul National University, was named education minister, while Kim Seung-hee, a former lawmaker, was named welfare minister.
-----------------
Supreme Court rules against peak wage system
SEOUL -- The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled against the peak wage system introduced by a large number of local companies to gradually cut the salaries of senior workers several years before retirement.
The top court said the peak wage system is an illegal discrimination against workers on the basis of age, making the first ruling of its kind in a lawsuit filed by a former employee of a local research institute.
-----------------
N. Korea's state media silent about missile launches
SEOUL -- North Korea's state media outlets remained silent Thursday about the previous day's launch of three ballistic missiles, including an apparent intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).
As of 9 a.m., the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Korean Central Television and Rodong Sinmun, the daily of the country's ruling Workers' Party, had made no mention of the launches, which marked the North's 17th show of force this year.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 as pandemic slows down
SEOUL -- South Korea reported fewer than 20,000 COVID-19 cases Thursday as the rapid spread of the omicron variant is under control.
The country added 18,816 new infections, including 34 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18,036,720, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
Supreme Court upholds 1 1/2-yr prison term for disgraced K-pop star Seungri
SEOUL -- The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a 1 1/2-year prison term for Seungri, the disgraced former member of K-pop boy band BIGBANG, on prostitution mediation, overseas gambling and other charges.
Upholding a lower court's ruling, the top court found the 32-year-old, whose real name is Lee Seung-hyun, guilty of all nine charges in a far-reaching sex and drug scandal surrounding Burning Sun, a nightclub in Seoul affiliated with him, which roiled the K-pop industry in 2019.
-----------------
Seoul shares up late Thurs. morning after Fed minutes release
SEOUL -- Seoul shares traded higher late Thursday morning, tracking overnight Wall Street gains, as the U.S. central bank signaled room for flexibility in aggressive interest rates hike plans.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 8.01 points, or 0.31 percent, to 2,625.23 as of 11:20 a.m.
(END)