Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #military-coronavirus

Military reports 1,024 more COVID-19 cases

14:20 May 26, 2022

SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,024 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 157,227, the defense ministry said.

Of the new cases, 796 are from the Army, 89 from the Air Force, 67 from the Marine Corps and 39 from the Navy.

There were also 31 cases from units under the direct control of the ministry and two from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Currently, 5,631 military personnel are under treatment.

Service members walk at Seoul Station in central Seoul, in this file photo taken May 1, 2022. (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK