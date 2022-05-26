Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #trilateral call #NK missile

S. Korea, U.S., Japan agree on closer cooperation against N.K. missile launches

14:56 May 26, 2022

SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea, the United States and Japan condemned North Korea's latest ballistic missile launches in high-level consultations Thursday and agreed to step up trilateral cooperation in dealing with the issue, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong and his American and Japanese counterparts, Wendy Sherman and Takeo Mori, respectively, held the phone talks a day after the North fired three missiles, including an apparent intercontinental ballistic missile, shortly after President Joe Biden wrapped up his alliance-boosting trip to Seoul and Tokyo.

They noted the North's provocation, its 17th show of force this year, was a clear violation of multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions and agreed to bolster cooperation among the regional powers on follow-up measures, according to the ministry.

They expressed concerns about the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 in North Korea, while Cho and Sherman reiterated their governments are ready to support international efforts to support Pyongyang in its antivirus fight, added the ministry.

Sherman reaffirmed Washington's "ironclad commitment" to ensure security of its Asian allies, while leaving the door open to engage Pyongyang in "sustained and sincere dialogue," the State Department said in a separate statement.

First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong speaks with Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman by phone on May 19, 2022, in this file photo provided by Seoul's foreign ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK