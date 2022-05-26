POSCO to invest 53 tln won over 5 years for eco-friendly plant
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- POSCO Group said Thursday it will invest 53 trillion won (US$41.8 billion) over the next five years to transform its steel plants into environment-friendly facilities and invest in new technologies.
The South Korean steelmaker will spend most of the planned investment to upgrade the existing steel mills into eco-friendly facilities and to invest in rechargeable battery materials and hydrogen solutions, POSCO said in a statement.
Separately, the company plans to hire 25,000 employees to promote the steelmaking, rechargeable battery materials and hydrogen businesses, it said.
