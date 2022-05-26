Go to Contents
Yoon visits Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency

17:17 May 26, 2022

SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol visited the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) on Thursday and called for the establishment of a scientific response system ahead of the potential resurgence of COVID-19 in the fall and winter, his office said.

Yoon visited the public health agency in Cheongju, 137 kilometers south of Seoul, after presiding over a Cabinet meeting in nearby Sejong.

During a visit to the KDCA's emergency situation room, he was briefed on the agency's COVID-19 response by KDCA Commissioner Peck Kyong-ran and took part in a virtual conference with experts.

"I have always emphasized the importance of a scientific antivirus system based on data and led by experts," Yoon said, according to his office.

"A scientific antivirus system that can be trusted by the people will need to be established quickly," he added.

President Yoon Suk-yeol points at a screen during a visit to an emergency situation room at the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency in Cheongju, 137 kilometers south of Seoul, on May 26, 2022. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

