Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 27.
Korean-language dailies
-- Supreme Court rules against peak wage system without compensation (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Age-based peak wage system is illegal: Supreme Court (Kookmin Daily)
-- Supreme Court suggests guidelines for peak wage system (Donga Ilbo)
-- Supreme Court ruling against peak wage system likely to bring about change in labor market (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Bank of Korea declares war against inflation (Segye Times)
-- Age-based peak wage system ruled illegal (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Large business groups to hire 390,000 people for next five years (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- BOK chief hints at more rate hikes to reach 2.5 pct (Hankyoreh)
-- Supreme Court halts peak wage system (Hankook Ilbo)
-- BOK hikes key rate over worries of inflation (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Supreme Court's ruling against peak wage system threatens labor-management agreement (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Bank of Korea increases rate a quarter point (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- BOK raises rate to 1.75% to curb inflation (Korea Herald)
-- BOK raises key rate to 1.75%, signals more hikes soon (Korea Times)
(END)