(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on May 27)

Despite the recent move to tap women for the ministerial posts, the Yoon administration has a still long way to go toward fixing gender inequality. For instance, Yoon appointed only two women for vice-ministerial posts out of the total 41. He pledged during the presidential campaign period to abolish the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family and invited criticism for his attempt to drive a wedge between the genders by instigating anti-feminism sentiment to woo support from young male voters in their 20s.