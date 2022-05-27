(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on May 27)

The ultra-loose policy to aid the economy during Covid-19 pandemic has to be normalized in Korea as well as elsewhere in the world. Tightening can be harsh on the economic participants. As Rhee pointed out, a 25 basis point rise in the base rate could bump up debt financing cost by more than 3 trillion won ($2.4 billion) for households and 2.7 trillion won for companies. All market participants must control their risk. Authorities must take action to ease the hardship, while financial institutions must pay greater attention on asset management.