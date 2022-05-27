Go to Contents
S. Korea identifies remains of another Korean War soldier

09:37 May 27, 2022

SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has identified the remains of a South Korean soldier killed during the 1950-53 Korean War, the defense ministry said Friday.

The ministry's excavation team found the remains of Pfc. Kim Jin-wook in Chuncheon, 85 kilometers east of Seoul, in 2009. They were identified in a DNA analysis using a sample provided by his daughter earlier.

Born in Sangju, 234 km south of Seoul, in 1930, Kim served in the Army's 8th Infantry Division during the war. He died during a battle in December 1950, according to the military.

South Korea has identified the remains of 192 soldiers killed in the conflict since it launched the excavation project in 2000.

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

