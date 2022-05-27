Teams battling for 2nd place set for 2nd showdown in K League 1 season

Ulsan will be at Suwon FC, also a 7 p.m. kickoff. Suwon FC are stuck in 11th place among 12 teams with 12 points, and they have allowed 26 goals, tied for the most in the league with Seongnam FC. Ulsan lead everyone with 23 goals scored, and they are the only team with three players ranked inside the top 10 in scoring this season: Leonardo (third) with seven goals, Um Won-sang (fifth) with six and Jun Amano (ninth) with five.

