Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day as omicron wave ebbs
SEOUL -- South Korea reported fewer than 20,000 COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day Friday as the pandemic's grip on the country appears to be loosening.
The country added 16,584 new infections, including 49 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18,053,287, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
Seoul shares up late Fri. morning on U.S. gains
SEOUL -- Seoul shares traded higher late Friday morning, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, as upbeat earnings forecast from major U.S. retailers somewhat eased concerns over an economic slowdown.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 24.94 points, or 0.95 percent, to 2,637.39 as of 11:20 a.m.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Early voting for local elections kicks off
SEOUL -- South Koreans headed to the polls for early voting Friday for next week's local elections and parliamentary by-elections that can significantly strengthen or undermine the mandate of the new government of President Yoon Suk-yeol less than a month after its launch.
Eligible voters can cast ballots at 3,551 polling stations nationwide from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Saturday, according to the National Election Commission (NEC). COVID-19 patients and those in quarantine will be able to vote from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. only on Saturday.
-----------------
Gov't vows swift prescription of COVID-19 pills for high-risk patients: PM
SEOUL -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Friday that the government will encourage doctors to prescribe COVID-19 treatment pills for high-risk patients on the day their infections are confirmed.
"For high-risk COVID-19 groups, including people aged 60 or older, test, treatment and prescription of medicine will be carried out in one day," Han told a virus response meeting.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korean volunteer fighter in Ukraine returns home with knee injuries
SEOUL/YEONGJONGDO -- Rhee Keun, a South Korean volunteer fighter in Ukraine, returned home Friday after sustaining knee injuries while in action.
The Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, at around 7:30 a.m., about three months after he left for Ukraine to join the Russia-Ukraine war as a volunteer fighter.
-----------------
(LEAD) N. Korea reports one new death amid COVID-19 outbreak
SEOUL -- North Korea reported one new death and over 100,000 more suspected COVID-19 cases Friday, with such cases under 200,000 for the sixth consecutive day.
More than 100,460 people showed symptoms of fever and one death was reported over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.
-----------------
Yoon appoints his first spy chief
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol appointed Kim Kyou-hyun, a former deputy national security adviser and career diplomat, as his first spy chief Friday.
Yoon presented Kim with a letter of appointment a day after the National Assembly approved him as director of the National Intelligence Service.
