Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Major League Baseball #Toronto Blue Jays

Blue Jays' Ryu Hyun-jin holds MVP-winning sluggers hitless in win

14:26 May 27, 2022

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- In beating the Los Angeles Angels for his second win of 2022, Toronto Blue Jays starter Ryu Hyun-jin scattered six hits across five innings, but none to two of the most dangerous hitters -- not just in the Angels' lineup, but in all of baseball.

Ryu gave up two runs on those half-dozen hits in a 6-3 win at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, on Thursday (local time). But Mike Trout, a three-time American League (AL) MVP in the midst of another MVP-worthy campaign, went 0-for-3 against the South Korean left-hander. And Shohei Ohtani, the reigning MVP who was also the Angels' starting pitcher opposite Ryu, was 0-for-2 with a walk at the plate.

In this Getty Images photo, Ryu Hyun-jin of the Toronto Blue Jays gestures to family members in the stands after completing the bottom of the fifth inning of a Major League Baseball regular season game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, on May 26, 2022. (Yonhap)

Ryu's continued dominance against Trout, a generational talent and a surefire future Hall of Famer, is quite remarkable. After another fruitless day, Trout has now gone 0-for-13 with four strikeouts against Ryu and has hit only three balls out of the infield. Among all major league pitchers who have had at least 10 at-bats against Trout, Ryu is the only one to have held him without a hit.

Batting second, Trout flied out to right field in the first inning, though Ryu left an 88.6-mile per hour fastball over the plate.

In this Associated Press photo, Ryu Hyun-jin of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches against the Los Angeles Angels during the bottom of the third inning of a Major League Baseball regular season game at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, on May 26, 2022. (Yonhap)

Trout grounded into a fielder's choice in the third inning, unable to make good contact on a down-and-away changeup. Then in the fifth, Trout went down 0-2 in the count before taking three straight balls, but ended up popping out to first base after getting jammed on a cutter.

Ohtani, a two-way threat who can throw a 97-mph fastball on the mound and hit a 450-foot homer from the plate, was the only strikeout victim against Ryu. In the bottom fifth, Ryu got Ohtani to fan on a changeup for the final out. It was also Ryu's last pitch of the day.

Ryu generated just two whiffs all game.

In this Associated Press photo, Ryu Hyun-jin of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches against the Los Angeles Angels during the bottom of the first inning of a Major League Baseball regular season game at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, on May 26, 2022. (Yonhap)

Ohtani, who batted third, drew a six-pitch walk in the first inning without taking a swing. In the third inning, Ohtani helped his own cause with an RBI forceout but otherwise didn't do any damage at the plate against Ryu.

This was Ryu's first win when starting opposite a Japanese pitcher in his fifth try.

In this Associated Press photo, Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels prepares to hit against the Toronto Blue Jays during the bottom of the first inning of a Major League Baseball regular season game at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, on May 26, 2022. (Yonhap)

Ryu also outpitched Ohtani on the mound. Ryu is now 2-0 with a 5.48 ERA, and sports a 1.72 ERA in three starts this month since returning from left forearm injury.

Ohtani surrendered his season-high two home runs while allowing five runs on six hits to fall to 3-3 for the year.

George Springer greeted Ohtani with a leadoff homer in the first. Then in the sixth, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., runner-up to Ohtani in last year's MVP voting, drilled a hanging curveball off the left field foul pole for a solo shot.

In this Associated Press photo, Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels reacts to a two-run double by Bo Bichette of the Toronto Blue Jays during the bottom of the third inning of a Major League Baseball regular season game at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, on May 26, 2022. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK