Military reports 859 more COVID-19 cases

14:35 May 27, 2022

SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 859 additional COVID-19 cases Friday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 158,082, the defense ministry said.

The new cases included 670 from the Army, 65 from the Air Force, 48 from the Marine Corps and 47 from units under the direct control of the ministry.

There were also 24 cases from the Navy, two each from the ministry and the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command, and one from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Currently, 5,494 military personnel are under treatment.

In this file photo, a service member waits for a train at Seoul Station in central Seoul on May 1, 2022. (Yonhap)

