Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
(LEAD) N. Korea's state media silent about missile launches
SEOUL -- North Korea's state media outlets kept mum Thursday on the nation's latest ballistic missile launches, including an apparent intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), as a South Korean government official raised the possibility of "political" considerations behind Pyongyang's silence.
The North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Korean Central Television and Rodong Sinmun, the daily of the country's ruling Workers' Party, have made no mention yet of the launches the previous day, which marked the North's 17th show of force this year.
------------
Signs of continued activity spotted at N. Korea's Yongbyon nuclear complex: report
SEOUL -- North Korea appears to be continuing operations at its main Yongbyon nuclear complex with signs of some facilities even being expanded, a North Korea information provider said, citing recent satellite imagery. The assessment came amid concerns the recalcitrant and unpredictable regime may carry out another nuclear test in the near future.
Commercial satellite photos taken from April 27 through May 14 of the site, north of Pyongyang, indicate ongoing operations at its 5 MWe reactor as well as expansion efforts, such as the construction of buildings near the experimental light water reactor, according to a recent post by 38 North on its website.
------------
(2nd LD) N. Korea tests nuclear detonation device: presidential office
SEOUL -- North Korea has been testing a nuclear triggering device apparently in preparation for what would be the country's seventh nuclear test, a senior presidential official said Wednesday.
The experiments have been taking place at a location away from Punggye-ri, the site of all six North Korean nuclear tests to date, said Kim Tae-hyo, first deputy director of the National Security Office, without naming the place.
------------
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 3 ballistic missiles, including 1 suspected ICBM: S. Korean military
SEOUL -- North Korea fired three ballistic missiles toward the East Sea on Wednesday, including an apparent intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), South Korea's military said, just a day after U.S. President Joe Biden wrapped up his Asia trip highlighting America's security commitment to Seoul and Tokyo.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launches from the Sunan area in Pyongyang at around 6 a.m., 6:37 a.m. and 6:42 a.m., respectively, which marked the North's 17th show of force this year.
------------
(LEAD) N. Korea's total suspected COVID-19 cases surpass 3 million
SEOUL -- North Korea reported over 115,000 new suspected COVID-19 cases Wednesday, with the total number of fever cases surpassing 3 million.
More than 115,970 people showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.
------------
N. Korea's media shifts stance, questions effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines
SEOUL -- North Korea's state-controlled media carried reports Tuesday questioning the usefulness of COVID-19 vaccines, as the secretive nation has claimed progress in efforts to control the virus outbreak.
The North's latest stance may suggest a dimmer prospect of accepting the international community's existing offers of vaccine aid, including Washington's stated willingness to provide help and Seoul's bid for consultations on health care cooperation.
(END)