Top nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan to meet in Seoul next Friday
SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- The chief nuclear envoys of South Korea, the United States and Japan will meet in Seoul next week to discuss North Korea's provocations, Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday.
Kim Gunn, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, will have back-to-back bilateral and trilateral meetings with his American and Japanese counterparts, Sung Kim and Takehiro Funakoshi, respectively, on Friday, according to the ministry.
The officials are expected to share their assessments on North Korea's recent missile tests, and the possibility of its nuclear test and a joint strategy to deal with the recalcitrant nation.
