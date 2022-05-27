Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea voices 'deep regret' over failed bid for new U.N. sanctions on N. Korea
SEOUL/ WASHINGTON -- The South Korean government expressed "deep regret" Friday about an unprecedented rejection of a proposed U.N. Security Council (UNSC) resolution imposing sanctions on North Korea for its provocation.
In a statement, Seoul's foreign ministry took a thinly veiled swipe at China and Russia, two permanent members of the 15-state panel, for opposing the U.S.-led push. The two exercised their veto power in the 13-2 vote during a session held in New York on Thursday (local time).
-----------------
Top nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan to meet in Seoul next Friday
SEOUL -- The chief nuclear envoys of South Korea, the United States and Japan will meet in Seoul next week to discuss North Korea's provocations, Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday.
Kim Gunn, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, will have back-to-back bilateral and trilateral meetings with his American and Japanese counterparts, Sung Kim and Takehiro Funakoshi, respectively, on Friday, according to the ministry.
-----------------
Yoon offers condolences over Texas school massacre
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol has sent condolences to U.S. President Joe Biden over this week's mass shooting in Texas that left 21 people dead, a presidential official said Friday.
Yoon sent a message to Biden on Thursday, offering his condolences over the deaths of the victims and wishing a speedy recovery for those who were injured, the official told reporters.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea asks for EU's revision to single-use plastic ban directive
SEOUL -- South Korea's Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun on Friday asked for the European Union to review its directive on single-use plastics, saying the rule has even regulated eco-friendly items and limited Korean firms' market access.
Ahn made the request during a meeting with EU Ambassador to South Korea Maria Castillo-Fernandez held in Seoul.
-----------------
Samsung likely to hold groundbreaking ceremony for U.S. chip plant next month
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. is expected to hold a groundbreaking ceremony for a US$17 billion chip fabrication plant in Taylor, Texas, next month, industry sources said Friday.
Samsung's Austin office has recently shared the photo of the construction site and the preparation works for the massive construction via its newsletter, according to the sources.
-----------------
S. Korea to step up partnerships with ASEAN for IPEF: FM
SEOUL -- South Korea will deepen partnerships with Southeast Asian nations to tackle common challenges in the Indo-Pacific and cooperate on a new U.S.-led economic framework in the region, Seoul's top diplomat said Friday.
In a meeting with 10 ambassadors here from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) at his office, Foreign Minister Park Jin said the Yoon Suk-yeol administration plans to strengthen "strategic cooperation" with ASEAN members in such sectors as economy, security, health care and technology.
-----------------
(News Focus) Display, electronics makers dealt blow by COVID-19 lockdowns in China
SEOUL -- China's sweeping COVID-19 lockdowns are sending a shockwave in the display panel industry by exacerbating supply chain woes and parts procurement problems.
In April, global shipments of liquid crystal display (LCD) panels fell 15 percent from a year earlier amid the prolonged lockdowns in China, according to industry tracker Omdia.
