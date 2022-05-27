Nuclear safety commission OKs restart of Kori No. 2 reactor
SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's nuclear safety commission on Friday approved the resumption of an old nuclear reactor in the southeastern port city of Busan following a monthslong regular checkup, its officials said.
The Nuclear Safety and Security Commission has carried out the safety examination of the Kori No. 2 reactor since Feb. 17 and confirmed that it can operate safely going forward, according to the officials.
In the examination of the reactor, designed to be retired in April next year, the commission checked 90 items with a focus on the impact of a typhoon that affected the reactor's perimeter in September 2020.
In preparation for possible impact from this summer's typhoons, the Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co. has made facility improvements, which have met technical standards, according to the officials.
(END)