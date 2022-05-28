Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 28.
Korean-language dailies
-- Some 26 pct of COVID-19 deaths, critical cases disabled people (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ruling, opposition parties ready for last campaign ahead of local elections (Kookmin Daily)
-- First-day turnout for local elections reaches 10.18 pct (Donga Ilbo)
-- Ruling, main opposition parties encourage, urge citizens to vote early (Segye Times)
-- Both ruling, main opposition parties encourage citizens to vote early (Chosun Ilbo)
-- First-day turnout for local elections reaches 10.18 pct (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- A day in the life of Ukrainian refugees (Hankyoreh)
-- Main opposition candidate vows to show results (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Koreans aged over 60 possess over 3,000 tln won in assets (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- State pension fund plans to reduce local stocks to 14 pct (Korea Economic Daily)
