Korean-language dailies

-- Some 26 pct of COVID-19 deaths, critical cases disabled people (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Ruling, opposition parties ready for last campaign ahead of local elections (Kookmin Daily)

-- First-day turnout for local elections reaches 10.18 pct (Donga Ilbo)

-- Ruling, main opposition parties encourage, urge citizens to vote early (Segye Times)

-- Both ruling, main opposition parties encourage citizens to vote early (Chosun Ilbo)

-- First-day turnout for local elections reaches 10.18 pct (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- A day in the life of Ukrainian refugees (Hankyoreh)

-- Main opposition candidate vows to show results (Hankook Ilbo)

-- S. Koreans aged over 60 possess over 3,000 tln won in assets (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- State pension fund plans to reduce local stocks to 14 pct (Korea Economic Daily)

(END)