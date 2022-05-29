Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Park Chan-wook #Decision to Leave #Cannes Film Festival

Park Chan-wook wins Best Director at Cannes for 'Decision to Leave'

04:30 May 29, 2022

CANNES, France, May 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean auteur Park Chan-wook was named Best Director at this year's Cannes Film Festival on Saturday for his romance "Decision to Leave."

Park received the honor at the awarding ceremony for the 75th edition of the festival held at Palais Lumiere in Cannes.

This image provided by CJ ENM shows a scene from "Decision to Leave." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

It is also his third prize given by Cannes, following the Grand Prix, the second-highest prize at the festival, for his thriller "Oldboy" in 2003 and the Jury Prize, the No. 3 honor, for the horror "Thirst" in 2009.

And Park became the second South Korean director to win the category, following renowned filmmaker Im Kwon-taek for the historical drama "Chihwaseon" in 2002.

Starring Chinese actress Tang Wei of "Lust, Caution" (2007) and Korean actor Park Hae-il of "Memories of Murder" (2003), "Decision to Leave" is about a detective who suspects a mysterious widow in a murder case and later becomes interested in her.

In this EPA photo, Korean director Park Chan-wook of "Decision to Leave" attends a press conference during the 75th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 25, 2022. (Yonhap)

brk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK