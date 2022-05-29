Yoon picks female patent attorney as head of intellectual property office
SEOUL, May 29 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol on Sunday nominated a female patent attorney as the new head of the Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO), which is in charge of processing patent and trade mark applications, Yoon's office said.
Lee In-sil, the patent attorney who leads the Korea Women Inventors Association, was named the new commissioner of the KIPO, the presidential office said.
The office said Lee, as the nation's third female patent attorney, has worked in the field of intellectual property for more than 30 years.
Lee is the "right person to lead the Korean Intellectual Property Office and to significantly contribute to help the Republic of Korea become an intellectual property powerhouse," the office said in a statement. The Republic of Korea is South Korea's official name.
Last week, Yoon named his nominees for education and welfare ministers, picking women for both positions following criticism that his Cabinet is male-dominated.
