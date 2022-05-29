First lady drops by Yoon's office together with pet dogs
SEOUL, May 29 (Yonhap) -- First lady Kim Keon-hee dropped by the office of President Yoon Suk-yeol on two consecutive days last week, photos from her fan club showed Sunday.
Kim first visited the office on Friday after she and Yoon cast their ballots in early voting for the local elections. She came back on Saturday together with her pet dogs, according to the photos released on the Facebook page of her fan club.
One photo showed a casually-dressed Kim sitting on a chair with a dog in her arms at Yoon's office, while another showed the couple sitting on the grass in front of the presidential office building as their dogs ran around.
Since taking office, Yoon has been commuting from his private home in southern Seoul as he relocated the presidential office from Cheong Wa Dae in line with his campaign pledge to come closer and connect better with people.
After moving the presidential office to Yongsan ward, Yoon decided to use what previously was the foreign minister's official residence as the presidential residence. Yoon plans to move into the new residence as soon as its renovation is complete.
(END)