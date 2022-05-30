Korean-language dailies

-- S. Korea wins 2 top awards at Cannes (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Smear campaigns rampant nationwide ahead of local elections (Kookmin Daily)

-- Two men of 'K-movies' rule Cannes (Donga Ilbo)

-- Early voting turnout hits highest point ever (Seoul Shinmun)

-- 'K-movies' prove world dominance (Segye Times)

-- Rival parties to provide up to 10 mln won to small biz owners (Chosun Ilbo)

-- K-movies take one step forward (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Overnight passage of '39 tln-won' extra budget on alleviating COVID-19 damage (Hankyoreh)

-- Night of Korean movies; 2 stars illuminate Cannes (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Struggling IT giants cut employment (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Shipmakers struggling with shortage of welders (Korea Economic Daily)

