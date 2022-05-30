(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on May 30)

Park's prize is the third of its kind at Cannes. He won the Grand Prix for his thriller "Oldboy" in 2003 and the Jury Prize for the horror film "Thirst" in 2009. He is not the first Korean to take home Cannes' Best Director award. In 2002, Im Kwon-taek won the coveted prize for "Chihwaseon." Yet this does not necessarily discredit his winning which has reaffirmed the domestic cinema's potential.