Festivals Calendar - June 2022
SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- The following are the major cultural and tourist festivals to be held in South Korea in June.
* Hansan Ramie Fabric Cultural Festival
When: June 10-12
Where: Hansan, Seocheon County, South Chungcheong Province
Hansan is famous for producing fine ramie, or "mosi," fabric. The Hansan Ramie Fabric Cultural Festival will show the process of weaving ramie cloth, which is on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list, and present a fashion show featuring clothing made from fine ramie.
For more information, visit the website http://www.hansanmosi.kr.
* Gangneung Danoje
When: May 30-June 6
Where: Gangneung, Gangwon Province
Dano is one of Korea's four major traditional festivals and falls on the fifth day of the fifth month, according to the lunar calendar. The Gangneung Danoje, a typical Dano festival in Korea with a history of more than 1,000 years, was designated as a "Masterpiece of Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity" by UNESCO in 2005. Events include rituals in honor of gods and performances of traditional music, dances and plays, and activities for foreigners.
For further information, visit the festival's website http://www.danojefestival.or.kr.
* Gokseong International Rose Festival
When: May 21-June 6
Where: Gokseong, South Jeolla Province
Gokseong, famous for its train village, annually holds the festival at the Rose Park located within the village. Different kinds of roses from all around the world will entertain visitors. Attendees can also take a ride on a rail bike and participate in various hands-on activities.
For further information, go to https://www.gokseong.go.kr/tour/festivity/rose.
* Daegu International Musical Festival
When: June 24-JUly 11
Where: Opera House and other venues in Daegu
The Daegu International Musical Festival, or DIMF, is the only exclusive international musical festival held in the central city of Daegu. This year's edition will feature five international musical works, including "Turandot" from Slovakia and "The Choir of Man" from Britain, as well as five original Korean works chosen out of 73 entries. For more information, visit the website https://dimf.or.kr/main.do.
