Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Ukraine #peace delegation #PPP

Ruling party plans to send peace delegation to Ukraine

10:54 May 30, 2022

SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- A delegation of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) will visit Ukraine next month to express support and solidarity to the country amid an ongoing war with Russia, officials said Monday.

PPP Chairman Lee Jun-seok and some of the party's lawmakers will travel to Ukraine in early June as part of the "special delegation of Korea-Ukraine freedom, peace and solidarity," officials said.

The exact date of the visit has yet to be determined.

"South Koreans have been feeling sorry for the situation in Ukraine and hoping for peace at an early date," the PPP said in a press release, adding it will deliver this message to the people of Ukraine.

PPP said it will be the first political party from Asia to send a delegation to Kyiv.

In this file photo, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gives a virtual speech to the National Assembly in Seoul on April 11, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK