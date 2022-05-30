Seoul shares extend gains late Mon. morning on bargain hunting
SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares extended gains late Monday morning, tracking gains on Wall Street, with investors scooping up technology and other large-cap stocks on bargain hunting.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 29.93 points, or 1.1 percent, to 2,667.98 as of 11:20 a.m.
On Friday (U.S. time), Wall Street stocks rallied following signs of moderating inflation, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 1.8 percent to 33,212,96 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite jumped 3.3 percent to 12,131.13.
Institutions and foreigners bought a combined 360 billion won (US$288 million) worth of stocks, offsetting individuals' stock selling valued at 364 billion won.
In Seoul, chipmakers and automakers were among the winners, with market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. rising 1.2 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. climbing 0.5 percent and top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. gaining 1.1 percent.
Among decliners, leading shipper HMM fell 2.7 percent, the state-run Korea Electric Power Corp. declined 0.2 percent, and No. 1 refiner SK Innovation Co. shed 0.2 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,247.85 won against the greenback as of 11:20 a.m., up 8.35 won from Friday's close.
