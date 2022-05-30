Go to Contents
Foreign pilot arrested for secretly taking photos of women at park in Seoul

11:45 May 30, 2022

SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- Police have arrested a foreign pilot for secretly taking photos of women at a park in western Seoul, officials said Monday.

The pilot, affiliated with a foreign airline, is accused of clandestinely photographing women at Gyeongui Line Forest Park with his mobile phone Saturday evening, police officials said, without disclosing his identity.

He was arrested at the park upon an eyewitness report.

The suspect initially claimed he only took photos of the scenery, but police apprehended him based on several photos of women found on his mobile phone.

This file image shows Gyeongui Line Forest Park in western Seoul. (Yonhap)

