Military reports 363 more COVID-19 cases

14:38 May 30, 2022

SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 363 additional COVID-19 cases Monday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 159,681, the defense ministry said.

The new cases included 256 from the Army, 70 from the Air Force, 20 from the Navy, nine from the Marine Corps and eight from units under the direct control of the ministry.

Currently, 4,587 military personnel are under treatment.

This file photo, taken May 1, 2022, shows a service member boarding a train at Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

