Top N. Korean diplomat affirms 'full support' for China's global security proposal
By Yi Wonju
SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- North Korea threw its weight behind a new global security initiative, proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, on Monday, making clear its geopolitical stance amid a growing rivalry between Washington and Beijing.
In a piece posted on the foreign ministry's website, Vice Minister Pak Myong-ho stressed that Pyongyang's commitment to further boosting relations and cooperation with its most important ally and economic benefactor remains firm "despite the complicated international situation."
"The world is now faced with grave crisis and challenge due to the high-handedness and arbitrariness of the U.S. and its vassal states that are shaking international peace and stability at the basis," he wrote.
Pak then extended "full support" for the global security initiative set forth by Xi at the 2022 Boao Forum for Asia last month, calling the proposal a "manifestation of the will of the Chinese Party and government" to make an active contribution to establishing a fair international security system and building a "new peaceful world."
During his keynote speech, Xi said the initiative seeks to promote global security, respect national sovereignty and adhere to the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries, though he did not outline the details of his plan.
Pak added his country will "continue to work together with comrades of China to safeguard the peace and stability in the Asia and the world as well as the genuine international justice, and make active efforts to develop as ever the bilateral exchange and cooperation."
