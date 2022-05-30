Samsung's Lee meets Intel CEO in Seoul to discuss chip cooperation
SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong met with Patrick P. Gelsinger, chief executive of Intel Corp., in Seoul on Monday and discussed cooperation in the chip sector, Samsung officials said.
At the meeting, the leaders of the world's two largest chipmakers explored ways to collaborate in areas ranging from the next-generation memory chips, fabless logic chips and foundries to PCs and mobile, according to Samsung.
Samsung and Intel have continued their partnership, working on the compatibility between Samsung's memory chip modules and Intel's processors, to develop the next generation memory chip technologies.
The meeting also followed U.S. President Joe Biden's recent visit to Samsung's chip plant in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, on the sidelines of his summit with President Yoon Suk-yeol.
Samsung Electronics outstripped Intel to become the world's No. 1 chipmaker by revenue last year, earning US$82.3 billion compared with $79 billion posted by Intel, retaking the spot after three years.
