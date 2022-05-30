Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Samsung #Intel #CEO

Samsung's Lee meets Intel CEO in Seoul to discuss chip cooperation

20:23 May 30, 2022

SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong met with Patrick P. Gelsinger, chief executive of Intel Corp., in Seoul on Monday and discussed cooperation in the chip sector, Samsung officials said.

At the meeting, the leaders of the world's two largest chipmakers explored ways to collaborate in areas ranging from the next-generation memory chips, fabless logic chips and foundries to PCs and mobile, according to Samsung.

Samsung and Intel have continued their partnership, working on the compatibility between Samsung's memory chip modules and Intel's processors, to develop the next generation memory chip technologies.

The meeting also followed U.S. President Joe Biden's recent visit to Samsung's chip plant in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, on the sidelines of his summit with President Yoon Suk-yeol.

Samsung Electronics outstripped Intel to become the world's No. 1 chipmaker by revenue last year, earning US$82.3 billion compared with $79 billion posted by Intel, retaking the spot after three years.

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong appears at the podium to give welcoming remarks at Samsung's chip plant in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, on May 20, 2022, when U.S. President Joe Biden and President Yoon Suk-yeol visited the plant on the first day of Biden's three-day trip to South Korea for a summit with Yoon. (Yonhap)

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK