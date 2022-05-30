Yoon to award Son Heung-min with the highest national honor for sports
SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol will award Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean forward Son Heung-min an order of merit for his achievement in sports, Yoon's office said Monday, after Son became the first Asian player to win the scoring title in the Premier League.
Son will be decorated with a Cheongnyong Medal, the highest medal out of five that are awarded to a person for sports achievements or contribution to promoting national sports.
The decision was made last Thursday during the first Cabinet meeting presided over by Yoon, an official from the presidential office said.
Yoon will be presenting the award himself, the official added. Such awards are usually bestowed by the culture minister.
Son scored twice in Tottenham's 5-0 rout of Norwich City at Carrow Road in Norwich, England, on May 22 (local time), and finished the 2021-2022 season with a career-high 23 goals. He shared the Golden Boot with Mohamed Salah of Liverpool.
Yoon congratulated Son in a Facebook post for his devotion and hard work, saying that the title is "not only a personal honor but a joyous occasion to be celebrated by the entire Asian football community."
