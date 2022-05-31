(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on May 31)

If the ministry retains the authority to screen and collect personnel information from other ministries, it could emerge as a mighty organization in the government. Minister Han is a confidante of the president. Han vowed that he will not get an intermediate briefing from the team and also separate it from the ministry building to ensure its independence. But that can hardly suffice. Though the ministry says it will only verify the qualifications of candidates in the initial stages, the decision will most likely be affected by two officials, both prosecutors, in charge of personnel affairs and public office discipline in the presidential office.