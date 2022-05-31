S. Korea suffers falls in production, consumption, investment in April
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial output, consumption and investment declined in April from the previous month in the latest sign that economic recovery momentum remains fragile amid heightened uncertainty, data showed Tuesday.
Industrial production fell 0.7 percent in April from the previous month, compared with a 1.6 percent on-month rise in March, according to the data from Statistics Korea.
Compared with a year earlier, industrial output grew 4.5 percent.
Retail sales, a gauge of private spending, fell for the second consecutive month in April. Retail sales slid 0.2 percent last month, after a 0.7 percent on-month fall in March.
Facility investment fell 7.5 percent in April, larger than a 2.2 percent on-month decline in March.
It marked the first time in 22 months that industrial output, consumption and investment declined together.
Asia's fourth-largest economy has been on a recovery track on the back of robust exports and improving private spending. But it faces heightened economic uncertainty as soaring energy and food prices have put upward pressure on inflation amid Russia's war with Ukraine.
