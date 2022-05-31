Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stocks #open #KOSPI

Seoul shares open tad lower amid continued recession woes

09:47 May 31, 2022

SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened slightly lower Tuesday, as worries over a possible recession induced by the U.S. Federal Reserve's pledge to hike rates continued to overshadow the markets despite optimism from China's easing of COVID-19 lockdowns.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index lost 1.33 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,668.33 in the first 15 minutes of a choppy trading.

Large-cap stocks lost ground across the board, with market heavyweight Samsung Electronics dipping more than 1 percent. Chipmaker SK hynix fell 0.9 percent, and internet portal giant Naver slipped 0.5 percent.

But auto and chemical shares advanced. Top player Hyundai Motor rose 0.5 percent, and leading chemical manufacturer LG Chem gained more than 1 percent.

The local currency had been trading at 1,235.70 won against the U.S. dollar as of 9:15 a.m., up 2.9 won from Monday's close.

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK