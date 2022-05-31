Go to Contents
S. Korea to mass-produce new command post vehicle

10:57 May 31, 2022

SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will start mass-producing a newly developed command post vehicle later this year under a project to deploy it to the military next year, the state arms procurement agency said Tuesday.

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) signed a 55.3 billion won (US$44.57 million) contract with the local manufacturer, Hyundai Rotem Co., last Wednesday for the first production of the vehicle.

Hyundai Rotem Co. had led the development of the vehicle from 2017-20, using mostly local component parts. The vehicle is to be supplied to battalion- or higher-level units of the Army and Marine Corps.

The vehicle will replace makeshift tent-type command posts for front-line units and is equipped with devices to defend against an enemy's chemical, biological and radiological attacks, according to DAPA.

This undated file photo, provided by the Defense Acquisition Program Administration on Jan. 25, 2021, shows troops inside a command post vehicle. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

