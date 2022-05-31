S. Korea to mass-produce new command post vehicle
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will start mass-producing a newly developed command post vehicle later this year under a project to deploy it to the military next year, the state arms procurement agency said Tuesday.
The Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) signed a 55.3 billion won (US$44.57 million) contract with the local manufacturer, Hyundai Rotem Co., last Wednesday for the first production of the vehicle.
Hyundai Rotem Co. had led the development of the vehicle from 2017-20, using mostly local component parts. The vehicle is to be supplied to battalion- or higher-level units of the Army and Marine Corps.
The vehicle will replace makeshift tent-type command posts for front-line units and is equipped with devices to defend against an enemy's chemical, biological and radiological attacks, according to DAPA.
