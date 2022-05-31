Park Hoy-jun sent back to minors 1 day after Pirates' call-up
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- One day after getting called up to the big leagues by the Pittsburgh Pirates, South Korean player Park Hoy-jun is back in the minors.
The Pirates announced Monday (U.S. local time) that they have optioned Park to Triple-A Indianapolis Indians. They had brought Park back up to the majors just the previous day, in time for a road game against the San Diego Padres, after outfielder Ben Gamel hit the injured list with a left hamstring injury.
Park entered that game as a pinch runner in the top of the 10th inning and was tagged out at home trying to score the go-ahead run on a wild pitch. The Padres won the game 4-2 in the bottom half of that inning.
And Park's stay with the major league club was short-lived, as the Pirates acquired Yu Chang from the Cleveland Guardians on Monday to shore up their infield.
Park has played all over the field throughout his minor league and major league career. In his first five games this season prior to his initial demotion on April 22, Park played at right field, shortstop and second base.
But Park only batted 3-for-14 in those five games. In 26 games with Indianapolis, Park put up a .229/.391/.289 line with a homer and seven RBIs.
The Pirates' decision leaves three South Korean players on active major league rosters: Ryu Hyun-jin of the Toronto Blue Jays, Choi Ji-man of the Tampa Bay Rays and Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)