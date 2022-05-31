Go to Contents
Seoul shares trade sideways in late morning

11:39 May 31, 2022

SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded nearly flat late Tuesday morning amid inflation woes and easing worries over China's economic slowdown.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 1.86 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,671.52 as of 11:20 a.m.

The index had been in and out of negative terrain throughout the morning session as inflation woes in major economies offset easing worries over China's economic slowdown.

Major issues traded mixed.

Leading automaker Hyundai Motor climbed 0.8 percent and its auto parts-making affiliate Hyundai Mobis jumped more than 3 percent. Top refiner SK Innovation also gained about 2.6 percent.

In contrast, tech blue chips trended in negative terrain. Top-cap Samsung Electronics dipped more than 1 percent, and battery producer Samsung SDI fell 1.5 percent.

The local currency was changing hands at 1,238.70 won against the greenback as of 11:20 a.m., down 0.1 won from Monday's close.

