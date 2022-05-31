3 injured in building explosion at Yeosu Industrial Complex
14:15 May 31, 2022
Yeosu, South Korea, May 31 (Yonhap) -- Three people were injured Tuesday in an explosion in a building at an industrial complex in the southwestern city of Yeosu, fire authorities said.
The explosion occurred at 11:51 a.m. in the office building located at the Yeosu Industrial Complex in Yeosu, 318 kilometers south of Seoul, they said.
Firefighters said the explosion came from the second floor.
According to officials, three people at the scene have been transferred to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Police and fire fighters are investigating to determine the exact cause of the accident.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword