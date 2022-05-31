Yoon instructs officials to go all out to extinguish wildfire
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol instructed officials Tuesday to go all out to extinguish a wildfire spreading in the southeastern city of Miryang, his spokesperson said.
The fire started early Tuesday in Miryang, around 280 km southeast of Seoul, and has spread quickly, forcing more than 470 residents to evacuate, according to firefighting authorities.
"The Korea Forest Service and related agencies should swiftly mobilize all disposable equipment and personnel, and put all of their energy into quickly putting out the wildfire," Yoon was quoted as saying by spokesperson Kang In-sun.
"I urge you to quickly evacuate nearby residents to ensure no loss of life, and to pay special attention to the safety of firefighters extinguishing the blaze," Yoon said.
Yoon also instructed authorities to quickly build a firebreak so that the flames do not spread to nearby homes, farms and facilities, and to protect national infrastructure and cultural assets from damage.
He further called for thorough fire prevention measures amid the continued dry spell in North and South Gyeongsang provinces and Gangwon Province.
