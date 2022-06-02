(5th LD) Ruling party wins in landslide in local elections
By Joo Kyung-don and Kim Na-young
SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- The ruling People Power Party (PPP) clinched a resounding victory in Wednesday's local elections, giving the newly inaugurated government of President Yoon Suk-yeol an added mandate to push forward with its agenda.
The PPP was expected to win at least 12 out of 17 key races for big city mayors and provincial governors, including Seoul, while the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) won only four key races, including three in the stronghold Jeolla provinces.
The biggest battleground was Gyeonggi Province where PPP candidate Kim Eun-hye was leading her DP rival and former finance minister, Kim Dong-yeon, by less than 1 percentage point with about 62 percent of the vote counted as of 2:30 a.m.
Should she win, she will be the first female provincial governor in South Korean history.
In Seoul, current Mayor Oh Se-hoon was reelected, while PPP's Yoo Jeong-bok won the race for Incheon mayor. Should the PPP takes the Gyeonggi governorship, it would be the first time in 16 years for the conservative party to win all three key races in Seoul, Gyeonggi and Incheon.
The PPP also took the governorships of both Chungcheong provinces, both Gyeongsang provinces, Gangwon Province, and the mayorships of the central cities of Sejong and Daejeon, as well as the southeastern cities of Daegu, Ulsan and Busan.
"I think that we have completed the real change of the government by winning the local elections after the presidential election victory," said PPP floor leader Kweon Seong-dong. "We will work harder to realize the will of the people with a humble attitude."
PPP Chairman Lee Jun-seok also expressed thanks to the people.
"We are deeply grateful for all the support the people have given us," Lee said. "More than anything else, we are grateful that we were given a chance to take over a considerable part of regional administration following the presidential election victory."
The DP won only four races -- the mayorship of Gwangju and the governorships of both Jeolla provinces and Jeju.
"I think we received our second punishment after the presidential election," said DP interim chief Park Ji-hyun. "The results were worse than we thought."
The elections took place less than a month after President Yoon Suk-yeol took office. The results, when finalized, are expected to significantly strengthen the mandate of the new government as it pushes its agenda in its first year.
Up for grabs in this year's local elections were positions for 17 metropolitan mayors and provincial governorships, 226 lower-level administrative leadership positions, as well as 872 seats in provincial and metropolitan councils, with 2,988 being in lower-level local councils.
Also at stake were seven National Assembly seats in parliamentary by-elections.
The DP's former presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung was elected to the National Assembly representing Incheon's Gyeyang-B district. Lee was also the chief of the DP's campaign for local elections.
Despite his own victory, Lee was far from celebratory.
"I will humbly accept the stern rebuke the people have given us," Lee said of the party's defeat during a TV interview at his election office. "I will do my best to regain people's confidence and receive love from people again."
In another by-election, Ahn Cheol-soo of the PPP, who withdrew from the presidential race to endorse Yoon, secured the seat representing the Bundang-A district of Seongnam, just south of Seoul, after beating Kim Byoung-gwan of the DP.
The results show that the PPP succeeded in riding the momentum from March's presidential election victory.
Yoon's successful summit with U.S. President Joe Biden and firm response to recent North Korean provocations are believed to have helped the PPP make its case with voters, especially those seeking the more stabilized operations of the Yoon administration.
The PPP's victory will also help the Yoon administration's agenda, though the DP still holds a majority in the National Assembly.
For the DP, the results dealt a big blow to recover from their presidential election defeat and expand its power across the nation to keep the Yoon government in check.
The defeat comes after the DP reeled from a recent internal feud, which was sparked by the DP co-interim chief Park Ji-hyun's call for a sweeping reform of the party, and a sexual misconduct case involving one of its lawmakers.
In the run-up to Wednesday's elections, the PPP and the DP have been wrangling over various issues, from an extra budget bill to support pandemic-hit small merchants to a proposal for merging Seoul's Gimpo International Airport with Incheon International Airport.
Voting took place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 14,465 polling centers nationwide, all eligible voters except for COVID-19 patients and those in self-isolation were able to cast their ballots from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Vote counting began around 8:40 p.m. at 255 ballot counting stations.
Tentative turnout for this year's local elections was tallied at 50.9 percent, the second-lowest ever for local elections, as 22.5 million of 44.3 million eligible voters cast ballots, according to the National Election Commission (NEC).
Despite registering a record early voting turnout of 20.62 percent, the final turnout came in far lower than the 60.2 percent logged in the 2018 local elections.
