Nat'l team midfielder eager for firsthand look at Neymar
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- As an international rookie, South Korean midfielder Kim Dong-hyun understands beggars can't be choosers. He won't get to pick which of the national team's four matches in June he will play.
But if he did have a choice, the 24-year-old would like to take the field against the first opponent, world No. 1 Brazil.
In particular, Kim, midfielder for Gangwon FC in the K League 1, wants to match up against Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar and see what the hype is about. Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City was another name that Kim cited, though it took a bit of prodding during his online press conference Tuesday.
"I guess I am supposed to pick Brazil for headlines, right?" Kim said with a smile. "With players like Neymar and Gabriel Jesus, I want to see how good they are."
Kim previously appeared in 18 matches for the under-23 national team, with three of them coming in the group stage of the Tokyo Olympics last year. He said he can bring passing skills and tireless work ethic to the senior team, and all he wants is an opportunity to showcase those features.
"I have to prove myself during camp to earn that opportunity," Kim said, with two days of training sessions in the books. After Brazil on Thursday, South Korea will face Chile on Monday, Paraguay on June 10 and Egypt on June 14.
"Regardless of the opponent, I will be happy to take the field," Kim added.
Kim said he took note of the strong leadership group on the national team. Though Son Heung-min is the one wearing the captain's armband, other veterans also try to set an example for younger guys, Kim added.
"It's not easy for a professional athlete to learn new things, and I am here to learn and pick the brains of my teammates," Kim said. "I want to see for myself what makes these guys such great players."
