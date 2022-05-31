Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #civic group #new head

Independence fighters' association picks new chief

16:50 May 31, 2022

SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- The state-funded association of Korea's independence fighters and their descendants elected its new chief Tuesday to fill the vacancy left by his predecessor, who stepped down over embezzlement allegations earlier this year.

Chang Ho-kwon, the eldest son of the late independence activist Chang Jun-ha, won the by-election to lead the Heritage of Korean Independence (HKI). He is to serve out the remaining term of his predecessor, Kim Won-wung, which ends in May next year.

"I know the meaning behind people's decision to choose me for this post and will put that into action," Chang told Yonhap News Agency over the phone. "I will strive to make the HKI an entity through which all descendants of independence fighters can be honored and respected."

Chang formerly served as the head of the HKI Seoul Chapter and an adviser to the Southeast Asia chapter of the presidential Peaceful Unification Advisory Council. He currently leads a foundation commemorating his father's legacy.

This file photo shows Chang Ho-kwon, the new head of the Heritage of Korean Independence. (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK