Independence fighters' association picks new chief
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- The state-funded association of Korea's independence fighters and their descendants elected its new chief Tuesday to fill the vacancy left by his predecessor, who stepped down over embezzlement allegations earlier this year.
Chang Ho-kwon, the eldest son of the late independence activist Chang Jun-ha, won the by-election to lead the Heritage of Korean Independence (HKI). He is to serve out the remaining term of his predecessor, Kim Won-wung, which ends in May next year.
"I know the meaning behind people's decision to choose me for this post and will put that into action," Chang told Yonhap News Agency over the phone. "I will strive to make the HKI an entity through which all descendants of independence fighters can be honored and respected."
Chang formerly served as the head of the HKI Seoul Chapter and an adviser to the Southeast Asia chapter of the presidential Peaceful Unification Advisory Council. He currently leads a foundation commemorating his father's legacy.
