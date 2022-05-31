Military reports 819 more COVID-19 cases
16:53 May 31, 2022
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 819 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 160,497, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 561 from the Army, 99 from the Air Force, 79 from the Marine Corps, 43 from the Navy and 37 from units under the direct control of the ministry.
Currently, 4,061 military personnel are under treatment.
