Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea's military team leaves for Hawaii to join U.S.-led RIMPAC exercise
SEOUL -- A South Korean fleet of warships, maritime aircraft and around 1,000 troops departed for Hawaii on Tuesday to participate in a U.S.-led multinational maritime exercise set to begin late next month, the Navy said.
Led by Rear Adm. An Sang-min, the fleet left a naval base on the southern resort island of Jeju to join the biennial Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC) scheduled to run from June 29 through Aug. 4.
-----------------
N. Korea asserts need for nuclear deterrence, citing war-torn countries 'tricked' by U.S.
SEOUL -- North Korea on Tuesday said it has learned its lesson from countries that were lured into surrendering their war deterrence by the United States, as Pyongyang has long sought to justify its own nuclear development as being intended for self-defense.
The North made the claim in a book covering the military and diplomatic achievements of its leader Kim Jong-un in the past decade, published by the Pyongyang Publishing House. The book was released on Uriminzokkiri, a North Korean propaganda website.
-----------------
Mortgage rates rise to highest in over 9 yrs amid BOK's monetary tightening
SEOUL -- South Korean banks' mortgage rates rose to the highest level in more than nine years in April as borrowing costs are on the rise amid the central bank's push for monetary tightening to bring inflation down, central bank data showed Tuesday.
Rates on mortgage loans extended by local banks stood at 3.9 percent per annum on average in April, up 0.06 percentage point from a month earlier, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
-----------------
(LEAD) Wildfire spreading in Miryang, over 470 villagers evacuated
MIRYANG, South Korea, May 31 (Yonhap) -- A wildfire that broke out on a hill in the southern city of Miryang early Tuesday is spreading fast, forcing authorities to evacuate over 470 residents in nearby villages.
The blaze broke out on the hill in Miryang, around 280 km southeast of Seoul, at 9:25 a.m. and is continuing to spread, driven by the dry weather and strong winds, according to firefighting authorities.
(END)