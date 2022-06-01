BTS says hopes visit to White House will be first step toward equality
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, May 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korean supergroup BTS highlighted the need to respect one another as they made their first visit to the White House on Tuesday for a rare meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden.
The group also joined White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in a daily press briefing before meeting with the U.S. president.
"It is a great honor to be invited to the White House today to discuss the important issues of anti-Asian hate crimes, Asian inclusion and diversity," group member RM said in the press briefing.
RM and six other members of the boy band arrived here earlier in the week. The White House has said the president and BTS members will discuss "Asian inclusion and representation," as well as using BTS' platform as youth ambassador to "spread a message of hope and positivity across the world."
Group member Jimin said the group was "devastated" by the recent surge in hate crimes in the U.S.
"To put a stop on this and support the cause, we would like to take this opportunity to voice ourselves once again," he said through an interpreter.
Suga stressed the need to embrace differences, saying, "It's not wrong to be different."
"Equality begins when we open up and embrace all of our differences," he said, also through an interpreter.
Another group member, V, also called on people to respect each other.
"Everyone has their own history. We hope today is one step forward to respecting and understanding each and every one as a valuable person," he said.
The group members exited the briefing room without taking any questions, while some journalists cheered and shouted their group name.
